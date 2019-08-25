Turtle Beach (HEAR) Reaches $9.17 After 3.00% Down Move; Cutera (CUTR) Sellers Decreased By 15.14% Their Shorts

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) had a decrease of 15.14% in short interest. CUTR’s SI was 485,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.14% from 572,600 shares previously. With 117,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s short sellers to cover CUTR’s short positions. The SI to Cutera Inc’s float is 3.66%. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 188,102 shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT

The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 494,521 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Turtle Beach Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEAR); 13/04/2018 – NH Senate: Bog Turtle Now One Step Closer to Becoming NJ’s Official State Reptile; 11/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY THE STREETSWEEPER; 21/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $12.50; 27/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Retires Series B Preferred Stk; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ABL AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON MARCH 5, 2023; 13/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Coral World Participates in Rescue of Injured Green Sea Turtle; 06/03/2018 – Turtle Beach 4Q Rev $79.7M; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $157 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2018 EPS 95cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $132.94 million company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $8.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEAR worth $3.99M less.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $424.33 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 23,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,560 shares. North Star Inv Corp invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 14,600 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Parkside Bancorporation & has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,632 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 376,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 0% or 881 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 12,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 156,205 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 189,469 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 218,153 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity. The insider PLANTS J DANIEL bought 200 shares worth $3,294.

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp has $26 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 156.27% above currents $9.17 stock price. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Lake Street. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by DA Davidson. Wedbush maintained the shares of HEAR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $132.94 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.73 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.