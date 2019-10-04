Turtle Beach (HEAR) Reaches $11.18 After 6.00% Up Move; Cadence Capital Management Has Raised By $1.22 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 397,859 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 13/03/2018 – This Summer’s Hottest Collab: Turtle Wax Enters The Music Scene With Jam In The Van Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Turtle Beach 4Q Net $14.2M; 24/05/2018 – Judge John Hodgman: Judge John Hodgman on Turtle Tomatoes; 12/04/2018 – Threatened: A Green-Haired Turtle That Can Breathe Through Its Genitals; 24/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards; 08/05/2018 – SG VTB Holdings, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Turtle Beach; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Announces Significant Federal Investment for Turtle Mountain’s Jack Rabbit Road; 09/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Turtle Beach And Esports Phenoms Houston Outlaws Band Together; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $156.27M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $11.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEAR worth $9.38M more.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 137.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 21,782 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 37,578 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 15,796 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 4.11 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%

Analysts await Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 124.18% or $1.13 from last year’s $0.91 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Turtle Beach Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.27 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

