Turtle Beach (HEAR) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position

Analysts expect Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 142.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Turtle Beach Corporation’s analysts see -230.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 91,928 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 38.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 27/04/2018 – Turtle Beach: Eliminates $19.3M Liability From Balance Sheet; 27/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Retires Series B Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.03; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 15/05/2018 – $HEAR. Catch our brand-new report Turtle Beach (HEAR): Fun In The Sun Is Over at; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach 1Q Rev $40.9M; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Announces Significant Federal Investment for Turtle Mountain’s Jack Rabbit Road; 18/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 22-23; 13/03/2018 – Turtle Beach Becomes the Official Audio Partner of Gfinity’s Elite Series; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2Q Rev $48M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 6,250 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 56,250 shares with $9.38 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $572.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.45. About 4.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Facebook’s new election interference firewall got its biggest test yet – and it failed; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,665 are owned by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability. 15,297 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 282 shares stake. Columbus Circle Investors reported 289,837 shares stake. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt accumulated 11,651 shares. Victory Management accumulated 838,175 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Co accumulated 2.78% or 18,270 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 9,112 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 6.15% or 1.02M shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.48 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Iowa National Bank invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eastern State Bank has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 458,065 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 119,500 shares to 10,000 valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Mny Express In stake by 61,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Canada Goose Holdings Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.