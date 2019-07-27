Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Both Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.51 N/A 2.61 3.58 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 3.05 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Turtle Beach Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Viavi Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turtle Beach Corporation and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Turtle Beach Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 132.90%. Competitively Viavi Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential downside of -11.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Turtle Beach Corporation looks more robust than Viavi Solutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69% Viavi Solutions Inc. -0.89% 4.29% 10.95% 19.89% 34.88% 33.13%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation has -34.69% weaker performance while Viavi Solutions Inc. has 33.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.