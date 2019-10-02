Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 10 0.65 13.05M 2.07 5.02 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 15 6.33 6.04M 0.22 66.61

In table 1 we can see Turtle Beach Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Turtle Beach Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 134,674,922.60% 139.9% 31.4% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 40,783,254.56% 5.7% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Turtle Beach Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Turtle Beach Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Turtle Beach Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Turtle Beach Corporation’s upside potential is 147.86% at a $26 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Turtle Beach Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.2% and 60.9%. 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation has -27.19% weaker performance while TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 22.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 9 of the 14 factors TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.