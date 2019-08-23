Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.53 N/A 2.07 5.02 Inseego Corp. 5 1.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turtle Beach Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Turtle Beach Corporation is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Inseego Corp. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Turtle Beach Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation and Inseego Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Turtle Beach Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 138.10% and an $23.5 average price target. Inseego Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 53.45% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than Inseego Corp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend while Inseego Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats Inseego Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.