Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Both Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.54 N/A 2.61 3.58 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.65 N/A 0.68 27.51

Table 1 highlights Turtle Beach Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CommScope Holding Company Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Turtle Beach Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Turtle Beach Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CommScope Holding Company Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turtle Beach Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach Corporation’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation. Its rival CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Turtle Beach Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Turtle Beach Corporation has an average target price of $23.5, and a 121.70% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is $25.86, which is potential 68.91% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than CommScope Holding Company Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turtle Beach Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation has -34.69% weaker performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 13.48% stronger performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Turtle Beach Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.