Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)

This is a contrast between Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.52 N/A 2.61 3.58 Ability Inc. 2 12.54 N/A -3.67 0.00

Demonstrates Turtle Beach Corporation and Ability Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Turtle Beach Corporation and Ability Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach Corporation’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ability Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turtle Beach Corporation and Ability Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turtle Beach Corporation has a 126.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turtle Beach Corporation and Ability Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 6.2%. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69% Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation was more bearish than Ability Inc.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats Ability Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.