Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.51 N/A 2.61 3.58 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.62 N/A 0.84 17.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Turtle Beach Corporation and Pointer Telocation Ltd. Pointer Telocation Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Turtle Beach Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Turtle Beach Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta means Turtle Beach Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Turtle Beach Corporation and Pointer Telocation Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Turtle Beach Corporation’s upside potential is 132.21% at a $23.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is $19.75, which is potential 32.11% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Turtle Beach Corporation and Pointer Telocation Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 51.9%. Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69% Pointer Telocation Ltd. -5.36% -6.21% 13.2% 15.46% 8.54% 19.26%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend while Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Turtle Beach Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.