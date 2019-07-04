Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.53 N/A 2.61 3.58 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turtle Beach Corporation and Nokia Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turtle Beach Corporation and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. In other hand, Nokia Corporation has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Nokia Corporation has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turtle Beach Corporation and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Turtle Beach Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 114.42% and an $23.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Nokia Corporation is $7.75, which is potential 51.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Turtle Beach Corporation looks more robust than Nokia Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.4% of Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Turtle Beach Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69% Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has weaker performance than Turtle Beach Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats Nokia Corporation.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.