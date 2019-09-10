Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Comparison side by side

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.50 N/A 2.07 5.02 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 1.00 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 demonstrates Turtle Beach Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cambium Networks Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Turtle Beach Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Turtle Beach Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Turtle Beach Corporation’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 159.96%. Cambium Networks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.38 consensus target price and a 25.05% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation seems more appealing than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares and 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares. About 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has weaker performance than Turtle Beach Corporation

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cambium Networks Corporation.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.