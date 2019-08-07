Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is a company in the Copper industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has 38.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 48.61% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has 49.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.61% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 0.00% 4.70% 3.30% Industry Average 9.63% 17.73% 6.53%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. N/A 1 2.67 Industry Average 667.41M 6.93B 17.31

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.94

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. presently has an average target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. -1.96% -53.58% -59.42% -65.46% -78.82% -64.83% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.62% 0.00% 9.31%

For the past year Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. are 6.3 and 5.9. Competitively, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s rivals have 3.77 and 2.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 37.67% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s peers beat Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.