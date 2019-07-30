Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Valuation Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $36.05 Million; As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Price Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Holding by $2.75 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85M, up from 151.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5623. About 5.26M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 540,885 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $62.35M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited holds 4.82 million shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.07% or 282,889 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 39,550 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 9,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdg Limited has 0.44% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability holds 29,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 332,192 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 28,140 were reported by Ghp Inv Advisors Inc. D E Shaw holds 40,921 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.53M shares.

