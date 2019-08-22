Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.68 Million; Benin Management Has Cut Visa (V) Holding as Valuation Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 18.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 20.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.14% or $0.0483 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4819. About 4.14M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80M shares to 11.55 million shares, valued at $102.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.