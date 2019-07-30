Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Position by $367,754; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.51 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 112,473 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 2536.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 367,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,253 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 14,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.0223 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5846. About 8.74M shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) AGold Mine? Stock Analysis – ValueWalk” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Temasek Holdingsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill Is A Good Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Turquoise Hill’s 2018 financial results report 250% income jump over 2017 – MINING.com” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Edge Pptys by 28,000 shares to 14,639 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 75,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,477 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Synchronoss Technologies Finally Gotten Back on Track? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 16,911 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 2,500 shares. 61,100 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 224 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj owns 0.01% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 55,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.1% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 480,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,600 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Co. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 34,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 45,470 shares. Kbc Nv reported 10,675 shares. 50 were accumulated by Financial Mngmt Professionals. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 54,659 shares. Sei Invests Communication owns 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.