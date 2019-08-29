Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Share Value Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased by $5.07 Million Its Position; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Declined, Holder Timber Hill Has Boosted Its Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 5.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 7.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 12.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4432. About 2.66M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 3.33M shares traded or 114.20% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

