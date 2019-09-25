Turning Point (TPTX) Moves On H.C. Wainwright Initiation with $70.0000 Target; Cheesecake Factory Has 0.92 Sentiment

H.C. Wainwright issued to clients and investors in a recent research note that it has initiated coverage on Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) stock, with a Buy rating and a $70.0000 target.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 98 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 107 decreased and sold their stakes in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 44.31 million shares, down from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cheesecake Factory Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 85 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for 61,622 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 66,271 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 44,569 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 19,663 shares.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.53 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

The stock increased 2.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 291,889 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.70 actual EPS reported by Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.57% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turning Point Therapeutics has $6300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 50.04% above currents $40.21 stock price. Turning Point Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating.