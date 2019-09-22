Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$60.33 is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 52.46%. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 34.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.