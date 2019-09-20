Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.33, while its potential upside is 56.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.