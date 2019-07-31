Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.