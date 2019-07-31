Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
