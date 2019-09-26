Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.88 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.96% and an $60.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 72.4%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.