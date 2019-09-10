Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $59, while its potential upside is 41.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.