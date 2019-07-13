Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|8.50
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 8.11% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
