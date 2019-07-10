Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|14
|45.68
|N/A
|-0.94
|0.00
Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 74.82%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.08%
|-3.49%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.01%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
