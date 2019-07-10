Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.68 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 74.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.