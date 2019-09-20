Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 51.05% at a $60.33 average price target. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 430.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 31.8%. Insiders held roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.