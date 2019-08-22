Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 101.47 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 115.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 61.6% respectively. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.