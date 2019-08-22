Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|101.47
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 115.52% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 61.6% respectively. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
