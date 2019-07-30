Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|MeiraGTx Holdings plc
|19
|1222.48
|N/A
|-3.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MeiraGTx Holdings plc
|0.00%
|-150.6%
|-91.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.5%. Comparatively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|MeiraGTx Holdings plc
|20.04%
|12.68%
|74.82%
|71.85%
|0%
|130.5%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
