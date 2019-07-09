Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 18.61% and its average price target is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.