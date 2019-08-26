Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. On the competitive side is, Kazia Therapeutics Limited which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.