Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,397,055.59% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 1,380,264,371.35% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.75, and a 66.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.