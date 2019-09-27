Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,103,448.28% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,848,156.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.27% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $62.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.