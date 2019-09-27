Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|0.00
|19.75M
|-9.88
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|43,103,448.28%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|69,848,156.18%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 66.27% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $62.75.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.