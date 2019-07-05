Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 13 158.58 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 63.72% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.