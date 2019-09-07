Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $59, with potential upside of 38.01%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 13.1% respectively. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
