Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $59, with potential upside of 38.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 13.1% respectively. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.