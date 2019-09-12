Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.04 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.85% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 21.7%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.