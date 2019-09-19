Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.77 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $60.33, while its potential upside is 43.61%. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 32.16% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 76.8%. Insiders owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.