Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,397,055.59% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 261,100,203.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $62.75, while its potential upside is 66.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. Insiders held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.