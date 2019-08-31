Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.82 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 35.78% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.