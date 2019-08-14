Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) Reaches $44.90 After 6.00% Up Move; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $2.92 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,978 shares with $15.99M value, down from 10,619 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms

The stock of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.84% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 109,174 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.40B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $47.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TPTX worth $84.06 million more.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

