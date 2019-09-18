Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) Reaches $42.55 After 5.00% Down Move; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Sellers Increased By 5.68% Their Shorts

The stock of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.04% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 151,571 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.33 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $40.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TPTX worth $66.65M less.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) had an increase of 5.68% in short interest. PBI’s SI was 35.39 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.68% from 33.49M shares previously. With 3.43M avg volume, 10 days are for Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI)’s short sellers to cover PBI’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 1.29M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity. Dies Jason bought $6,045 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 431,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 19,326 shares. Meyer Handelman Company owns 60,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 900 were reported by First Manhattan. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 22,307 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Co. 14,594 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. The Ohio-based Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.43 million shares. Kistler stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Globeflex Lp reported 0.1% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 2.88 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.63 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Llc holds 377,100 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $731.45 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 5.97 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

Among 3 analysts covering Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turning Point Therapeutics has $6300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 41.79% above currents $42.55 stock price. Turning Point Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

Analysts await Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.57% EPS growth.