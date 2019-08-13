Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) Forms $43.05 Double Top; Proshare Advisors Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Position

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 14,985 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $147.01 million value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $232.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 3.04 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.