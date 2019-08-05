Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) Forms $40.39 Double Top; Bridger Management Upped Its Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Position

Bridger Management Llc increased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc acquired 104,075 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.24M shares with $41.61M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $5.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.36M shares traded or 47.56% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR REPORT IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) formed double top with $42.81 target or 6.00% above today’s $40.39 share price. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) has $1.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 103,257 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in Store for Nektar (NKTR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nektar up 5% premarket on BTD tag for NKTR-214 for melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Nektar Therapeutics Fell as Much as 10.8% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Gained 13.6% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $47 lowest target. $75.25’s average target is 142.04% above currents $31.09 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 5,155 shares to 51,302 valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 446,110 shares and now owns 2.04M shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was reduced too.