Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) Forms $39.49 Double Top; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. See Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $22.55 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 122,305 shares traded.