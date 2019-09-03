Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 47.8% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
