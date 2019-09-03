Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 47.8% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.