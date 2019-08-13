Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparison side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 20%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.