Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Contrasting side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.99 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $60.33, and a 52.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 72.4% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.