Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

Since Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 43.61% at a $60.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 96.2%. Insiders held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.