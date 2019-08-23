Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 90.9%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.