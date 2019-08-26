Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.70 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 22%. Insiders held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.