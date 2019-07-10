Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.