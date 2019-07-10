Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-26.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-118.1%
|-82.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|28.59%
|36.69%
|5.6%
|-38%
|-57.03%
|35.2%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
