Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,150,535.29% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 1,084,269,374.78% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.05% and an $62.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.